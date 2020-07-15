UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:50 PM

Russia Registers 6,422 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Russia has registered 6,422 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (6,248 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 746,369, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,422 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 1,708 (26.6 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has grown to 746,369 cases in 85 regions, with the daily increase standing at 0.9 percent.

Moscow has registered 628 cases in a 24-hour period, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St.

Petersburg with 264 new cases and the Sverdlovsk Region with 263 cases (compared to 613, 281 and 245 yesterday, respectively).

As many as 156 COVID-19 patients died in Russia over the past 24 hours (175 yesterday). The total death toll has reached 11,770.

A total of 10,424 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 8,804 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 523,249.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 23.7 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and over 270,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

