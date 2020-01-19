UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 65 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 65 cases of ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 63 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 66 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 19 in Latakia, 19 in Aleppo, 24 in Idlib and three in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 63 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces: 45 in Aleppo  and 18 in Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military conducted two humanitarian operations over the given period, delivering 250 food sets to the residents of Deir ez-Zor province and 400 food sets to the residents of Raqqa province, the ministry added.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

