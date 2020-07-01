Russia Registers 6,556 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Coronavirus Response Center

Russia has recorded 6,556 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, down from 6,693 the day before, bringing the cumulative toll to 654,405, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Russia has recorded 6,556 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, down from 6,693 the day before, bringing the cumulative toll to 654,405, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,556 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 2,091 (31.9 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has grown to 654,405 cases in 85 regions, with the daily increase remaining at 1 percent.

Of all the newly detected cases, 611 have been confirmed in Moscow, 306 in the Moscow Region and 262 in St. Petersburg (compared to 745, 301 and 253 the day before, respectively).

Meanwhile, the country's death toll from the disease has grown by 216, compared to 154 the day before, to 9,536.

As many as 10,281 COVID-19 patients have recovered across Russia over the past 24 hours, up from 9,220 the day before, bringing the total number of cured people to 422,931.