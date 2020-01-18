Russia Registers 66 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 66 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 68 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 66 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 68 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 66 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 24 in Idlib, 21 in Aleppo, 15 in Latakia and six in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 68 ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: 52 in Aleppo, 15 in Idlib and one in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.