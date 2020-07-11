UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 6,611 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, Total Reaches 720,547 - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Registers 6,611 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Reaches 720,547 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Russia has registered 6,611 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 720,547, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"In the last 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,611 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, including 1,766 (26.7 percent) without symptoms," the center said.

Moscow has registered 678 cases in 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia. St. Petersburg registered 296 new cases in the given period.

At the same time, 8,378 people have been discharged after the coronavirus treatment, bringing the total number of recoveries to 497,446. In the last 24 hours, 188 patients with the coronavirus died, with the total death toll reaching 11,205.

Related Topics

Russia Died St. Petersburg Same Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB announces HBL PSL 2020 tickets refund details

10 minutes ago

Unknown men attack policeman in Karachi’s Korang ..

16 minutes ago

Hafeez Sheikh says Pakistan ensuring completion of ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Customs’ 2nd Consultative Council discusse ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5,123 with 246351 cases of Corona ..

43 minutes ago

PCB announces HBL PSL 2020 tickets refund details

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.