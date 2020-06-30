UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 6,693 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:15 PM

Russia Registers 6,693 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 6,693 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (6,719 yesterday), bringing the cumulative toll to 647,849, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Russia has registered 6,693 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (6,719 yesterday), bringing the cumulative toll to 647,849, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,693 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 2,019 (30.2 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has grown to 647,849 cases in 85 regions, with the daily increase falling to 1 percent.

Of all the newly detected cases, 745 have been confirmed in Moscow, 301 in the Moscow Region and 279 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (compared to yesterday's 782, 335 and 277, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 154 (93 yesterday) to 9,320.

As many as 9,220 COVID-19 patients have recovered across Russia over the past 24 hours (4,343 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 412,650.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 19.5 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 288,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme X3 SuperZoom Starry Mode Guidelines

17 minutes ago

Mardan police arrest six proclaimed offenders duri ..

1 minute ago

Two People Killed in Roadside Bomb Blast in Afghan ..

1 minute ago

Taliban Leader Discusses Intra-Afghan Talks With U ..

1 minute ago

Pakistani hi-tech medical equipment industry touch ..

1 minute ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $37.33 a barrel M ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.