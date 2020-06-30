Russia Registers 6,693 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 6,693 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (6,719 yesterday), bringing the cumulative toll to 647,849, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Russia has registered 6,693 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (6,719 yesterday), bringing the cumulative toll to 647,849, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,693 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 2,019 (30.2 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has grown to 647,849 cases in 85 regions, with the daily increase falling to 1 percent.

Of all the newly detected cases, 745 have been confirmed in Moscow, 301 in the Moscow Region and 279 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (compared to yesterday's 782, 335 and 277, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 154 (93 yesterday) to 9,320.

As many as 9,220 COVID-19 patients have recovered across Russia over the past 24 hours (4,343 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 412,650.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 19.5 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 288,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.