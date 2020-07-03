Russia Registers 6,718 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has recorded 6,718 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (slightly down from 6,760 the day before), bringing the cumulative toll to 667,883, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Russia has recorded 6,718 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (slightly down from 6,760 the day before), bringing the cumulative toll to 667,883, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,718 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 2,182 (32.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has grown to 667,883 cases in 85 regions, with the daily increase standing at 1 percent.

Of all the newly detected cases, 659 have been confirmed in Moscow, 298 in the Moscow Region and 271 in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (compared to 662, 317 and 266 the day before, respectively).

Russia's death toll from the coronavirus has grown by 176 (compared to 147 yesterday) to 9,859.

As many as 8,915 COVID-19 patients have recovered across Russia over the past 24 hours (6,047 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 437,893.