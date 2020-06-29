UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 6,719 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:17 PM

Russia has registered 6,719 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (6,791 yesterday), bringing the cumulative toll to 641,156, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Russia has registered 6,719 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (6,791 yesterday), bringing the cumulative toll to 641,156, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,719 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 2,123 (31.6 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has grown to 641,156 cases in 85 regions, with the daily increase standing at 1.1 percent.

Of all the newly detected cases, 782 have been confirmed in Moscow, 335 in the Moscow Region and 277 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (compared to yesterday's 717, 325 and 285, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 93 (104 yesterday) to 9,166.

The total number of recoveries has topped 400,000, as it now amounts to 403,430 after increasing by 4,343 in the past 24 hours (5,735 yesterday).

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 19.3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 297,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

