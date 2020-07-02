Russia Registers 6,760 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has recorded 6,760 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours (slightly up from yesterday's 6,556), bringing the cumulative toll to 661,165, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Russia has recorded 6,760 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours (slightly up from yesterday's 6,556), bringing the cumulative toll to 661,165, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,760 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 2,167 (32.1 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has grown to 661,165 cases in 85 regions, with the daily increase standing at 1 percent.

Of all the newly detected cases, 662 have been confirmed in Moscow, 317 in the Moscow Region and 266 in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (compared to 611, 306 and 261 the day before, respectively).

Russia's death toll from the coronavirus has grown by 147, compared to 216 the day before, to 9,683.

As many as 6,047 COVID-19 patients have recovered across Russia over the past 24 hours (10,281 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 428,978.

According to public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, over 20 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 286,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.