Russia Registers 7 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered seven truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded four ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Wednesday

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 7 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (6) and Aleppo (1). The Turkish side has registered 4 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Hama (2) and Idlib (2)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Over the given period, the Reconciliation Center carried out no humanitarian actions in Syria.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria has remained same and totals 2,527. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

