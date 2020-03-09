UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 7 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Russia Registers 7 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered seven ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded one truce breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"[Over the last 24 hours], the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 7 cases of firing in the provinces of: Latakia-5, Aleppo-2. The Turkish part of the mission recorded 1 fact of opening fire in Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

It added that the Russian military had held two humanitarian operations in the provinces of Hasakah and Quneitra over the given period. A total of 500 food sets have been issued.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that over 980 Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 982 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 156 people left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 826 people returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," it said.

A total of 1,909 internally displaced Syrians returned to their permanent residence over the given period, the military added.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.7 hectares (6.6 acres) of land and destroyed 31 explosive devices.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

