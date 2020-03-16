UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 7 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian military has registered seven ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey has recorded five truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Russian military has registered seven ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey has recorded five truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russia-Turkey Commission considering issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 7 cases of firing in the provinces of: Aleppo-3, Latakia-2 and Idlib-2. The Turkish part of the mission has recorded 5 cases of opening fire in the province of Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Russian military had held one humanitarian operation over the given period, delivering 250 food sets to the residence of the province of Daraa.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that over 577,000 Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon since July 2018.

"Since July 2018, a total of 577,262 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states," it said, adding that 182,014 people returned from Lebanon and 395,248 from Jordan.

The ministry noted that no refugees returned to Syria from foreign countries over the last 24 hours, while 15 internally displaced Syrians returned to their permanent residence.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.7 hectares (6.7 acres) of land and destroyed 31 explosive devices. In addition, four residential houses and one bakery have been restored.

