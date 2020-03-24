Russia Registers 7 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded seven ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded four truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the ceasefire violation has registered 7 ceasefire violations in the Idlib province. The Turkish side has registered 4 cases of firing in the provinces: 3 in Idlib, 1 in Latakia," the bulletin says.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that over 60 Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Lebanon over the last 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 61 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 61 people (including 18 women and 31 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jdaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while no refugees returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," it said.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of land of mines and destroyed 45 explosive devices, the bulletin added.