UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 7 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:28 PM

Russia Registers 7 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded seven ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded four truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded seven ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded four truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the ceasefire violation has registered 7 ceasefire violations in the Idlib province. The Turkish side has registered 4 cases of firing in the provinces: 3 in Idlib, 1 in Latakia," the bulletin says.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that over 60 Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Lebanon over the last 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 61 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 61 people (including 18 women and 31 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jdaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while no refugees returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," it said.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of land of mines and destroyed 45 explosive devices, the bulletin added.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Russia Idlib Lebanon Women From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

ADJD announces two-month suspension of rental evic ..

1 minute ago

Lockdowns affect demand and supply in Lahore, Kara ..

5 minutes ago

Iran's Number of COVID-19 Cases Surges by Over 1,7 ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanon's Economic Crisis Left Hospitals in Need o ..

4 minutes ago

Britain expected to refuse to go to Olympics 'at t ..

13 minutes ago

'Unprecedented collapse' for eurozone businesses

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.