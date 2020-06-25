Russia Registers 7,113 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Russia has registered 7,113 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (7,176 yesterday), bringing the total count to 613,994, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 7,113 COVID-19 cases in 82 regions, of which 2,278 (32 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the country has confirmed 613,994 cases (+1.2 percent) in 85 regions so far.

Of all the new cases, 885 have been registered in Moscow, 467 in the Moscow Region and 319 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (compared to yesterday's 811, 507 and 323, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 92 (154 yesterday) to 8,605.

As many as 6,342 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country (12,393 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 375,164.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, 18.1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 307,000 people remain under medical monitoring as suspected virus carriers.