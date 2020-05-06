- Home
Russia Registers 735,000 Unemployed in Last 2 Months, Total Stands at 1.2Mln - Minister
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:01 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russia has registered 735,000 unemployed in the last two months, the total has reached 1, 243,000, Labor Minister Anton Kotyakov said Wednesday.
"At the moment, 1,243,000 unemployed have been registered in Russia, including 735,000 people registered in the last two months," the minister said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.