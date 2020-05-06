Russia Registers 735,000 Unemployed in Last 2 Months, Total Stands at 1.2Mln - Minister

Russia has registered 735,000 unemployed in the last two months, the total has reached 1, 243,000, Labor Minister Anton Kotyakov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russia has registered 735,000 unemployed in the last two months, the total has reached 1, 243,000, Labor Minister Anton Kotyakov said Wednesday.

"At the moment, 1,243,000 unemployed have been registered in Russia, including 735,000 people registered in the last two months," the minister said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.