Russia Registers 771 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours - Response Center
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:08 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russia has registered 771 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,548, the Federal response center said Thursday.
The new infections were registered in 29 regions.
In Moscow, 595 new cases have been registered in 24 hours.