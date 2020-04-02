UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 771 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:08 PM

Russia registers 771 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 771 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,548, the federal response center said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russia has registered 771 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,548, the Federal response center said Thursday.

The new infections were registered in 29 regions.

In Moscow, 595 new cases have been registered in 24 hours.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Says Iran 'S ..

1 minute ago

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to ..

1 minute ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises to Nearly ..

1 minute ago

Jobless claims data to show virus hit on US econom ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus confinement - worse things happen at s ..

1 minute ago

Omani Oil Minister Expects Oil Price at $30-40 Per ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.