Russia Registers 7,843 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 7,843 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,248 yesterday), bringing the overall tally to 553,301, the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russia has registered 7,843 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,248 yesterday), bringing the overall tally to 553,301, the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

The daily increase in COVID-19 cases is declining for the second day in a row.

"The Russian Federation has registered a cumulative total of 553,301 cases of the coronavirus infection in 85 regions (+1.4 percent)," the response center said in a statement, adding that the country has confirmed 7,843 cases in 84 regions over the past 24 hours, including 31.8 percent in asymptomatic carriers.

Of all the new cases, 1,065 have been registered in Moscow, 680 in the Moscow region and 238 in the Nizhny Novgorod region (compared to yesterday's 1,416, 694 and 206, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 194 (193 yesterday) to 7,478.

As many as 10,036 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country (9,767 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 304,342.

Over 15.6 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 308,000 suspected virus carriers across Russia remain under medical monitoring, Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.