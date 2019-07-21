UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 8 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Sun 21st July 2019 | 01:40 PM

Russia Registers 8 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered eight truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 10 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Sunday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered eight cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (2), Aleppo (2) and Hama (4). The Turkish side has registered 10 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Hama (9) and Idlib (1)," the bulletin said.

The center added that Russian military had held two humanitarian actions in the provinces of Latakia and Deir ez-Zor over the past 24 hours, delivering 1,000 food sets to local residents.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria totals 2,535. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire did not change, standing at 234.

The Syrian conflict has been ongoing since 2011. Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus guarantee safe return of Syrian refugees to their homes.

