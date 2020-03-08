UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 8 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 03:50 PM

Russia Registers 8 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered eight ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 8 cases of firing in the provinces of: Latakia-4, Aleppo-3, Idlib-1. The Turkish part of the mission did not record the facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

It added that the Russian military had held three humanitarian operations in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor over the given period. A total of 825 food sets have been issued.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that over 700 Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 707 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 198 people (including 60 women and 101 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 509 people (including 153 women and 260 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," it said.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of land and destroyed 29 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Aleppo Lebanon Women Sunday From Refugee Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s ENAS re-elected as International Halal ..

11 minutes ago

UAE committed to tolerance as solid Emirati approa ..

26 minutes ago

Spanish Minister lauds UAE&#039;s experience in sc ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation implements final phase of relie ..

4 hours ago

German group Schüco signs lease deal with SAIF Zo ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 8, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.