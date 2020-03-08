Russia Registers 8 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered eight ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 8 cases of firing in the provinces of: Latakia-4, Aleppo-3, Idlib-1. The Turkish part of the mission did not record the facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

It added that the Russian military had held three humanitarian operations in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor over the given period. A total of 825 food sets have been issued.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that over 700 Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 707 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 198 people (including 60 women and 101 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 509 people (including 153 women and 260 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," it said.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of land and destroyed 29 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.