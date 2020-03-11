UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 8 New COVID-19 Cases, Suspends Some Europe Flights - Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

Russia has registered eight new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), all in Moscow or Moscow region, the crisis center for coronavirus measures said Wednesday, adding that the country would suspend air travel with some cities in France, Spain, Germany and Italy starting Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Russia has registered eight new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), all in Moscow or Moscow region, the crisis center for coronavirus measures said Wednesday, adding that the country would suspend air travel with some cities in France, Spain, Germany and Italy starting Friday.

All eight people who have most recently tested positive for COVID-19 are Russians who have visited Italy in the past two weeks, the center said.

As of today, 28 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Russia.

The air travel restrictions will not concern flights to and from Rome, Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Madrid, Barcelona and Paris. Also exempt will be charter flights transporting citizens of these countries or other foreigners back home as well as the flights bringing Russians back.

In addition, the crisis center has recommended that mass events in Russia be held without spectators or as teleconferences.

