Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 01:18 PM

Russia Registers 8,246 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 8,246 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,835 yesterday), bringing the overall tally to 537,210, the national coronavirus response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Russia has registered 8,246 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,835 yesterday), bringing the overall tally to 537,210, the national coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,246 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 2,832 (34.3 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Russia has so far recorded 537,210 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions (+1.6 percent), the center added.

Of all the new cases, 1,359 have been registered in Moscow, 689 in the Moscow region and 252 in St.

Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 1,477, 717 and 256, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 143 (119 yesterday) to 7,091.

As many as 4,489 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country (5,409 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 284,539.

Over 15.1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 316,000 suspected virus carriers across Russia remain under medical monitoring, Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.

