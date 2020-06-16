UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 8,248 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:13 PM

Russia has registered 8,248 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,246 yesterday), bringing the overall tally to 545,458, the national coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russia has registered 8,248 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,246 yesterday), bringing the overall tally to 545,458, the national coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,248 COVID-19 cases in 82 regions, of which 2,950 (35.8 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Russia has so far recorded 545,458 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions (+1.5 percent), the center added.

Of all the new cases, 1,416 have been registered in Moscow, 694 in the Moscow region and 319 in the Irkutsk region (compared to yesterday's 1,359, 689 and 127, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 193 (143 yesterday) to 7,248.

As many as 9,767 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country (4,489 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 294,306.

Over 15.3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 312,000 suspected virus carriers across Russia remain under medical monitoring, Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.

