Russia Registers 8,271 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:30 PM

Russia Registers 8,271 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russia registered 8,271 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,164 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,727,125, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 8,271 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,011 cases (12.2 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase grew to 0.18 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,988 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 1,996 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 693 new cases, up from 687 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 586 new cases, up from 562 on Tuesday.

No new cases were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 399 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 379 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 106,706.

Total recoveries increased by 9,644 over the given period, up from 9,631 the previous day, and reached 4,352,873 in total.

