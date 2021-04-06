Russia Registers 8,328 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com
Russia registered 8,328 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,646 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,597,868, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russia registered 8,328 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,646 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,597,868, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 8,328 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,008 cases (12.1 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase fell to 0.18 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,747 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,876 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 702 new cases, down from 707 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 533 new cases, down from 593 on Monday.

The response center reported 389 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 343 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 101,106.

Total recoveries increased by 8,902 over the given period, up from 7,052 the day before, and reached 4,220,035.

