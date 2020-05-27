UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 8,338 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Russia has registered 8,338 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,915 yesterday), bringing the total count to 370,680, the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Russia has registered a cumulative total of 370,680 coronavirus infection cases (+2.3 percent) in 85 regions," the response center said in a statement.

Of the 8,338 new cases, 3,398 (or 40.

8 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms, the center specified.

Of all the new cases, 2,140 have been registered in Moscow, 793 in the Moscow region and 387 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 2,830, 817 and 363, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 161 (174 yesterday) to 3,968.

As many as 11,079 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (12,331 yesterday). The total number of cured people has grown to 142,208.

