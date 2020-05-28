Russia Registers 8,371 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com
Russia has registered 8,371 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,338 yesterday), bringing the total count to 379,051, the national coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Russia has registered 8,371 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,338 yesterday), bringing the total count to 379,051, the national coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 8,371 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 85 regions. Of these, 3,560 (or 42.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 379,051 (+2.3 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 2,560 have been registered in Moscow, 774 in the Moscow region and 382 in St.

Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 2,140, 793 and 387, respectively).

As many as 3,793 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Moscow over the past 24 hours, which means that the number of recoveries exceeds that of new cases for the fourth day in a row.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 174 (161 yesterday) to 4,142.

As many as 8,785 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (11,079 yesterday). The total number of cured people has grown to 150,993.

