Russia Registers 8,404 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 8,404 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,595 yesterday), pushing the total count to 493,657, the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Russia has registered 8,404 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,595 yesterday), pushing the total count to 493,657, the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,404 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 2,924 (34.8 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Russia has so far recorded 493,657 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions (+1.7 percent), the center added.

Of all the new cases, 1,195 have been registered in Moscow (this is the city's lowest daily increase over two months), 735 in the Moscow region and 313 in St.

Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 1,572, 739 and 318, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 216 (171 yesterday) to 6,358.

As many as 10,386 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country (11,709 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 252,783.

Over 13.5 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 318,000 suspected virus carriers across Russia remain under medical monitoring, Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.