Russia Registers 8,406 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Russia registered 8,406 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 8,951 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,009,911, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 8,406 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 82 Russian regions, including 1,018 cases (12.1 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.17 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,487 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 2,924 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St.

Petersburg with 851 new cases, up from 842 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 766 cases, down from 769 the day before.

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka autonomous region, the Nenets autonomous region and the Jewish autonomous region.

The response center reported 319 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 357 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 118,801.

In the same 24 hours, 6,450 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, down from 7,297 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,624,212.