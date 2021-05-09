UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 8,419 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 19 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 01:10 PM

Russia Registers 8,419 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Russia registered 8,419 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,329 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,880,262 the coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 8,419 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 82 Russian regions, including 1,395 cases (16.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was at 0,17%.

Moscow confirmed 2,828 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,765 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 729 new cases and the Moscow Region with 636.

The response center reported 334 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 370 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 113,326.

Total recoveries increased by 7,517 over the given period, down from 8,255 the previous day, and reached 4,496,132 in total.

More Stories From World

