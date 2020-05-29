Russia Registers 8,572 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com
Russia has registered 8,572 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,371 yesterday), bringing the total count to 387,623, the national coronavirus response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Russia has registered 8,572 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,371 yesterday), bringing the total count to 387,623, the national coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 8,572 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 84 regions. Of these, 3,380 (or 39.4 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 387,623 (+2.3 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 2,332 have been registered in Moscow, 773 in the Moscow region and 369 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 2,560, 774 and 382, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 232 (174 yesterday), which is the highest daily increase since the beginning of the outbreak, to 4,374.

As many as 8,264 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (8,785 yesterday). The total number of cured people has grown to 159,257.

