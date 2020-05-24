UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 8,599 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Registers 8,599 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Russia has registered 8,599 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,849 yesterday), bringing the total count to 344,481, the national coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 8,599 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 84 regions. Of these, 3,777 (or 43.9 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 344,481 (+2.6 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 2,516 have been registered in Moscow, which is the lowest daily increase in cases since the end of April; 862 in the Moscow Region; and 384 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 3,190, 846 and 363, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 153 (139 yesterday) to 3,541.

As many as 5,363 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (8,111 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 113,299.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive greetings on Eid al-Fitr

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Reflections on the spirit of the Eid

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 24, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces over 39,000 additiona ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.