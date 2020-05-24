Russia Registers 8,599 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Russia has registered 8,599 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,849 yesterday), bringing the total count to 344,481, the national coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 8,599 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 84 regions. Of these, 3,777 (or 43.9 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 344,481 (+2.6 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 2,516 have been registered in Moscow, which is the lowest daily increase in cases since the end of April; 862 in the Moscow Region; and 384 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 3,190, 846 and 363, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 153 (139 yesterday) to 3,541.

As many as 5,363 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (8,111 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 113,299.