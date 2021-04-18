UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 8,632 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 01:20 PM

Russia Registers 8,632 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) Russia registered 8,632 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,321 the day before, taking the tally to 4,702,101, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 8,632 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,094 cases (12.7 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,702,101 with the rate of increase at 0.18 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,252 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 2,822 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 695 cases, down from 701 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 591 new cases, up from 586 on Saturday.

The response center reported 389 coronavirus-related fatalities, down from 398 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 105,582.

Total recoveries count 4,326,780 after 7,391 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 8,832 the day before.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 140.18 million

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 18, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for trading ..

12 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Prague Aware of Cons ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.