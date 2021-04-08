Russia Registers 8,672 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russia registered 8,672 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,294 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,614,834, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 8,672 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,149 cases (13.2 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase went up to 0.19 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,024 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,585 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 695 new cases, down from 705 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 567 new cases, down from 570 on Wednesday.

No new cases were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 365 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 374 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 101,845.

Total recoveries increased by 9,558 over the given period, up from 9,445 the day before, and reached 4,239,038.