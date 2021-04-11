UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 8,702 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia Registers 8,702 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) Russia registered 8,702 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down slightly from 8,704 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,641,390, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 8,702 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,133 cases (13 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase went up to 0.19 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,090 new coronavirus cases over the same period, up from 2,006 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 694 new cases, down from 699 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 574 new cases, down from 587 on Friday.

The response center reported 377 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 402 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 102,986.

Total recoveries increased by 7,230 over the given period, down from 9,579 the previous day, and reached 4,265,509 in total.

