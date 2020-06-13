Russia Registers 8,706 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 520,000 - Response Center

Russia confirmed 8,706 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tally to 520,129, the national coronavirus response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Russia confirmed 8,706 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tally to 520,129, the national coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,706 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 2,970 (34.1 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Russia has so far recorded 520,129 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions (+1.7 percent), the center added.

Of all the new cases, 1,493 have been registered in Moscow, 725 in the Moscow region and 262 in Saint Petersburg.

At the same time, Russia reported 114 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, including 44 in Moscow and 12 in the Moscow region. The overall COVID-19 death toll in Russia reached 6,829.

Moreover, Russia registered 5,271 recoveries over the past day, including 1,534 in Moscow, 779 in the Moscow region and 285 in Saint Petersburg. The overall number of recoveries reached 274,641 since the start of the outbreak.