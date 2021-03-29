Russia Registers 8,711 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia registered 8,711 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,088 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,528,543 , the coronavirus response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Russia registered 8,711 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,088 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,528,543 , the coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 8,711 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,144 cases (13.1 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,528,543 , with the rate of increase falling to 0,19 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,612 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,878 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 697 new cases, down from 701 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 595 new cases, down from 610 on Sunday.

No new cases were confirmed in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 293 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 336 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 98,033.

Total recoveries increased by 7,280 over the given period, down from 8,630 the day before, and reached 4,146,408.