Russia Registers 8,726 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 8,726 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,831 yesterday), bringing the total count to 449,834, the national coronavirus response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Russia has registered 8,726 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,831 yesterday), bringing the total count to 449,834, the national coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,726 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 3,235 (37.1 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Russia has so far recorded 449,834 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions (+2 percent), the center added.

Of all the new cases, 1,855 have been registered in Moscow, 762 in the Moscow region and 378 in St.

Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 1,998, 767 and 375, respectively). Moscow's daily increase is below 2,000 for already three days in a row.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 144 (169 yesterday) to 5,528.

As many as 8,057 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country (8,666 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 212,680.

Over 12 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 317,000 suspected virus carriers across Russia remain under medical monitoring, Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.

