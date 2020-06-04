Russia Registers 8,831 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Russia has registered 8,831 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,536 yesterday), bringing the total to 441,108, the national coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,831 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 3,374 (38.2 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Russia has so far recorded 441,108 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions (+2 percent), the center added.

Of all the new cases, 1,998 have been registered in Moscow, 767 in the Moscow region and 375 in St.

Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 1,842, 736 and 380, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 169 (178 yesterday) to 5,384.

Russia's number of cured COVID-19 patients has topped 200,000. It currently amounts to 204,623, as 8,666 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours (8,972 yesterday).

Over 11.7 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 313,000 suspected virus carriers across Russia remain under medical monitoring, Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.