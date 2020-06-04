UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 8,831 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:44 PM

Russia Registers 8,831 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 8,831 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,536 yesterday), bringing the total to 441,108, the national coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Russia has registered 8,831 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,536 yesterday), bringing the total to 441,108, the national coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,831 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 3,374 (38.2 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Russia has so far recorded 441,108 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions (+2 percent), the center added.

Of all the new cases, 1,998 have been registered in Moscow, 767 in the Moscow region and 375 in St.

Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 1,842, 736 and 380, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 169 (178 yesterday) to 5,384.

Russia's number of cured COVID-19 patients has topped 200,000. It currently amounts to 204,623, as 8,666 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours (8,972 yesterday).

Over 11.7 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 313,000 suspected virus carriers across Russia remain under medical monitoring, Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China Eases Restrictions for Foreign Airlines Afte ..

2 minutes ago

DPRK warns S. Korea against sending anti-Pyongyang ..

2 minutes ago

PTI leaders for public more cooperation to contain ..

2 minutes ago

Hydroxychloroquine fails to prevent COVID-19: tria ..

2 minutes ago

European stock markets dip at open

2 minutes ago

Police Say Used Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters in ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.