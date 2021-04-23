UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 8,840 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 01:10 PM

Russia Registers 8,840 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russia registered 8,840 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,996 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,744,961, the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 8,840 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,187 cases (13.4 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase stands at 0.19 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,502 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 2,704 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 694 new cases, up from 682 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 609 new cases, up from 590 on Thursday.

No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 398 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 397 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 107,501.

Total recoveries increased by 9,407 over the given period, up from 8,934 the previous day, and reached 4,371,214 in total.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik shares tough gym routine with fans

10 minutes ago

Shaniera prays for India after rapid increase in C ..

27 minutes ago

COVID-19: Canada bans passengers flights from Indi ..

1 hour ago

PML-N changes media strategy, issues fresh list of ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 claims 144 more lives in Pakistan during ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.