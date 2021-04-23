Russia Registers 8,840 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russia registered 8,840 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,996 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,744,961, the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 8,840 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,187 cases (13.4 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase stands at 0.19 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,502 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 2,704 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 694 new cases, up from 682 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 609 new cases, up from 590 on Thursday.

No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 398 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 397 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 107,501.

Total recoveries increased by 9,407 over the given period, up from 8,934 the previous day, and reached 4,371,214 in total.