Russia Registers 8,849 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:12 PM

Russia has registered 8,849 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,764 yesterday), with the total count now reaching 317,554, the national coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russia has registered 8,849 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,764 yesterday), with the total count now reaching 317,554, the national coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 8,849 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 84 regions. Of these, 3,716 (or 42 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 317,554 (+2.9 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 2,913 have been registered in Moscow, 892 in Moscow region and 408 in St.

Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 2,699, 903 and 455, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 127 (135 yesterday) to 3,099.

As many as 7,289 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (9,262 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 92,681.

Of these, 3,746 patients have recovered in Moscow, which means that the city's daily number of recoveries exceeds that of new cases for a second day in a row.

