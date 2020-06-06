Russia Registers 8,855 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Case Count Tops 458,000

Russia has registered 8,855 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, compared to 8,726 recorded on Friday, and the total count rose to 458,689 cases, the national coronavirus response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Russia has registered 8,855 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, compared to 8,726 recorded on Friday, and the total count rose to 458,689 cases, the national coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,855 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 3,265 (36.9 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Russia has so far recorded 458,689 cases of the disease in 85 regions, the center added.

Of all the new cases, the majority has been registered in Moscow � 1,992.

It is followed by 758 cases in the Moscow Region and 347 cases in St. Petersburg, compared to 1,855, 762 and 378 cases, respectively, registered on Friday. Moscow's daily increase is below 2,000 for already four days in a row.

Meanwhile, the country's death toll related to the coronavirus has grown by 197, compared to 144 on Friday, to 5,725.

As many as 8,708 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country over the past day (8,057 on Friday), bringing the total number of cured people to 221,388.