Russia Registers 8,861 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Russia registered 8,861 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,457 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,483,471, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 8,861 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,078 cases (12,2 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,483,471, with the rate of increase at 0.2 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,431 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,042 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 807 new cases, down from 812 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 535 new cases, up from 513 on Tuesday.

The response center reported 401 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 427 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 96,219.

Total recoveries increased by 10,355 over the given period, down from 10,860 the day before, and reached 4,098,400.