UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 8,863 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:15 PM

Russia Registers 8,863 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 8,863 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (9,035 yesterday), which means that the daily increase is down to 2.1 percent from yesterday's 2.2 percent, the national coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Russia has registered 8,863 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (9,035 yesterday), which means that the daily increase is down to 2.1 percent from yesterday's 2.2 percent, the national coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"The Russian Federation has recorded a cumulative total of 423,741 cases of coronavirus infection (+2.1 percent) in 85 regions," the center said in a statement, adding that 8,863 cases have been recorded in 84 regions over the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,715 cases (41.9 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms, the response center specified.

Of all the new cases, 2,286 have been registered in Moscow, 732 in the Moscow region and 376 in St.

Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 2,297, 728 and 364, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 182 (162 yesterday) to 5,037.

As many as 11,108 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (3,994 yesterday). The total number of cured people has grown to 186,985.

A total of 11.1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 304,000 suspected virus carriers across Russia remain under medical monitoring, Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

JUI-F MNA Munir Khan Orakzai passes away

4 minutes ago

2 drug dealers arrested, narcotics seized in Sargo ..

4 minutes ago

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 5,598 as total ..

4 minutes ago

Sri Lanka prepares anti-dengue measures

4 minutes ago

Two bidders in race for Virgin Australia

1 minute ago

Source in Moscow Believes Kiev's Idea to Hold Donb ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.