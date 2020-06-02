Russia Registers 8,863 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia has registered 8,863 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (9,035 yesterday), which means that the daily increase is down to 2.1 percent from yesterday's 2.2 percent, the national coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Russia has registered 8,863 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (9,035 yesterday), which means that the daily increase is down to 2.1 percent from yesterday's 2.2 percent, the national coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"The Russian Federation has recorded a cumulative total of 423,741 cases of coronavirus infection (+2.1 percent) in 85 regions," the center said in a statement, adding that 8,863 cases have been recorded in 84 regions over the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,715 cases (41.9 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms, the response center specified.

Of all the new cases, 2,286 have been registered in Moscow, 732 in the Moscow region and 376 in St.

Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 2,297, 728 and 364, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 182 (162 yesterday) to 5,037.

As many as 11,108 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (3,994 yesterday). The total number of cured people has grown to 186,985.

A total of 11.1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 304,000 suspected virus carriers across Russia remain under medical monitoring, Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.