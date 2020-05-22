Russia Registers 8,894 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com
Russia has registered 8,894 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,849 yesterday), bringing the total count to 326,448, the national coronavirus response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russia has registered 8,894 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,849 yesterday), bringing the total count to 326,448, the national coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 8,894 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 84 regions. Of these, 3,751 (or 42.2 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 326,448 (+2.8 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 2,988 have been registered in Moscow, 824 in Moscow region and 389 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 2,913, 892 and 408, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by a record 150 (127 yesterday) to 3,249.

As many as 7,144 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (7,289 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 99,825.

