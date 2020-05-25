UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 8,946 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Registers 8,946 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Russia has registered 8,946 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,599 yesterday), bringing the total count to 353,427, the national coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 8,946 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 83 regions. Of these, 3,908 (or 43.7 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 353,427 (+2.6 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 2,560 have been registered in Moscow, 831 in the Moscow region and 374 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 2,516, 862 and 384, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 92 (153 yesterday) to 3,633.

As many as 5,499 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (5,363 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 118,798.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

15 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

16 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

17 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

17 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.