Russia Registers 8,946 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Russia has registered 8,946 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,599 yesterday), bringing the total count to 353,427, the national coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 8,946 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 83 regions. Of these, 3,908 (or 43.7 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 353,427 (+2.6 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 2,560 have been registered in Moscow, 831 in the Moscow region and 374 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 2,516, 862 and 384, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 92 (153 yesterday) to 3,633.

As many as 5,499 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (5,363 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 118,798.