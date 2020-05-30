Russia Registers 8,952 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 8,952 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,572 yesterday), bringing the total count to 396,575, the national coronavirus response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Russia has registered 8,952 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,572 yesterday), bringing the total count to 396,575, the national coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 8,952 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 83 regions. Of these, 3,747 (or 41.9 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 396,575 (+2.3 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 2,367 have been registered in Moscow, 735 in the Moscow region and 365 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 2,332, 773 and 369, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 181 (232 yesterday) to 4,555.

As many as 8,212 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (8,264 yesterday). The total number of cured people has grown to 167,469.