Russia Registers 8,984 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Case Count Reaches 467,673

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Russia has registered 8,984 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 8,855 recorded on Saturday, and the total count rose to 467,673 cases, the national coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,984 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 3,458 (38.

5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Russia has so far recorded 467,673 cases of the disease in 85 regions, the center added.

Meanwhile, the country's death toll related to the coronavirus has grown by 134, down from 197 on Saturday, to 5,859.

As many as 5,343 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country over the past day, compared to 8,708 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cured people to 226,731.