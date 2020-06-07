UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 8,984 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, Total Case Count Reaches 467,673

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Registers 8,984 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Case Count Reaches 467,673

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Russia has registered 8,984 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 8,855 recorded on Saturday, and the total count rose to 467,673 cases, the national coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,984 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 3,458 (38.

5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Russia has so far recorded 467,673 cases of the disease in 85 regions, the center added.

Meanwhile, the country's death toll related to the coronavirus has grown by 134, down from 197 on Saturday, to 5,859.

As many as 5,343 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country over the past day, compared to 8,708 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cured people to 226,731.

Related Topics

Russia Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cuba praises UAE for medical aid, support in fight ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport gains silver Green Airports Recogn ..

41 minutes ago

AED1000 fine, 6 traffic points for dumping used fa ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler tells graduates: Hard work is the basis ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 7, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Local Press: Volunteers are crucial in the UAE&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.