Mon 08th June 2020 | 01:10 PM

Russia Registers 8,985 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 8,985 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,984 yesterday), the daily increase has fallen to 1.9 percent and the total count has reached 476,658, the national coronavirus response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Russia has registered 8,985 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,984 yesterday), the daily increase has fallen to 1.9 percent and the total count has reached 476,658, the national coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,985 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 3,293 (36.6 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Russia has so far recorded 476,658 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions (+1.9 percent), the center added.

Of all the new cases, 2,001 have been registered in Moscow, 751 in the Moscow region and 326 in St.

Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 1,956, 754 and 340, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 112 (134 yesterday) to 5,971.

As many as 3,957 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country (5,343 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 230,688.

Over 13 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 320,000 suspected virus carriers across Russia remain under medical monitoring, Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.

