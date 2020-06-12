Russia Registers 8,987 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 511,000 - Response Center

UrduPoint.com
Russia confirmed 8,987 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tally to 511,423, the national coronavirus response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Russia confirmed 8,987 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tally to 511,423, the national coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,987 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 3,216 (35.8 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

In total, Russia has recorded 511,423 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions (+1.8 percent), the center added.

Of all the new cases, 1,714 have been registered in Moscow, 730 in the Moscow region and 320 in the Sverdlovsk region.

At the same time, Russia reported 183 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, including 49 in Moscow, 41 in Saint Petersburg and 22 in the Moscow Region. The overall COVID-19 death toll in Russia reached 6,715.

Moreover, Russia registered 8,220 recoveries over the past day, including 2,255 in Moscow, 768 in the Moscow region and 412 in Saint Petersburg. The overall number of recoveries reached 269,370 since the start of the outbreak.

