UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 8,995 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:20 PM

Russia Registers 8,995 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russia registered 8,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,944 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,684,148, the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 8,995 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,172 cases (13 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase stands at 0.19 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,476 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,455 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 704 new cases, down from 719 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 595 new cases, up from 565 on Thursday.

No new cases were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 397 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 398 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 104,795.

Total recoveries increased by 9,109 over the given period, down from 10,225 the previous day, and reached 4,310,557 in total.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 kills 110 more people in Pakistan over la ..

2 minutes ago

Al Kamali looking to go far in NAS Padel Champions ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays experience in developing cr ..

14 minutes ago

PM leaves for Sukkur to announce mega development ..

18 minutes ago

Turkish President discusses Afghan peace with Imra ..

23 minutes ago

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Telegram tem ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.